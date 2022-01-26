 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BIDU
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 10:46am   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $115,040 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $624,120.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $220.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/11/22 $110.00 $126.0K 0 30
BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $96.2K 4.3K 49
BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $160.00 $44.5K 3.0K 467
BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $42.5K 6.5K 25
BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $180.00 $41.5K 5.6K 50

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 269,772, the price of BIDU is up 0.61% at $151.88.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

