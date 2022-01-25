This Is What Whales Are Betting On MongoDB

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on MongoDB.

Looking at options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) we detected 31 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $6,228,258 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $309,491.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $480.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MongoDB options trades today is 159.65 with a total volume of 3,489.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MongoDB's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $480.0 over the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $360.00 $5.1M 4 500 MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $370.00 $220.0K 55 214 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $350.00 $123.0K 2 10 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $340.00 $66.2K 336 0 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $390.00 $51.4K 17 16

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,073,265, the price of MDB is down -3.83% at $371.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

