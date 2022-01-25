What Are Whales Doing With BioNTech

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BNTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for BioNTech.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 69%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $313,493, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,621,111.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $350.0 for BioNTech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BioNTech options trades today is 257.53 with a total volume of 3,633.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BioNTech's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

BioNTech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BNTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $220.00 $519.7K 12 281 BNTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $220.00 $190.1K 12 677 BNTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $320.00 $126.0K 260 60 BNTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $160.00 $94.5K 95 93 BNTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $77.0K 973 349

Where Is BioNTech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,684,200, the price of BNTX is up 4.77% at $158.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On BioNTech:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on BioNTech, which currently sits at a price target of $284.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.