 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SNOW
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Share:
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SNOW

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Snowflake.

Looking at options history for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $152,940 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $2,288,943.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $435.0 for Snowflake over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snowflake's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snowflake's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $435.0 in the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SNOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $270.00 $352.1K 125 1.0K
SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $270.00 $233.0K 125 0
SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $270.00 $231.3K 125 820
SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $270.00 $174.1K 125 740
SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $270.00 $174.0K 125 260

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,393,341, the price of SNOW is down -3.78% at $267.0.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (SNOW)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2022
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SNOW
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2022
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Snowflake
Looking At Snowflake's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com