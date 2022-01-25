Shopify Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Shopify.

Looking at options history for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,238,252 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $554,557.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $760.0 to $1500.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Shopify options trades today is 224.86 with a total volume of 3,797.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Shopify's big money trades within a strike price range of $760.0 to $1500.0 over the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $1040.00 $289.5K 83 10 SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $1200.00 $285.3K 824 7 SHOP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $1500.00 $128.4K 119 2 SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $880.00 $112.0K 9 0 SHOP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/28/22 $940.00 $105.2K 212 0

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,520,144, the price of SHOP is down -6.2% at $880.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

