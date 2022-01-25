Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WFC

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $444,528 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $380,318.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.5 to $55.0 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale trades within a strike price range from $42.5 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $240.2K 7.4K 637 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $42.50 $104.7K 14.4K 348 WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/25/22 $52.00 $94.0K 137 76 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $52.50 $90.0K 604 230 WFC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $51.00 $78.7K 2.9K 459

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,755,615, the price of WFC is down -2.57% at $51.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Wells Fargo:

Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $64

Barclays upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $62

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $57.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.