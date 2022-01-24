 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PFE
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 6:17pm   Comments
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PFE

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PFE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Pfizer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,276,943, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $453,107.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $33.0 to $61.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale trades within a strike price range from $33.0 to $61.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $208.9K 9.7K 5.1K
PFE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $40.00 $159.0K 19.4K 1.5K
PFE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $33.00 $151.3K 7.0K 946
PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $118.6K 22.4K 1.0K
PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $106.0K 957 106

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 58,069,326, the price of PFE is down -2.33% at $51.56.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

  • Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $65.
  • B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $70

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

