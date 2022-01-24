 Skip to main content

This Is What Whales Are Betting On XPeng
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 3:18pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on XPeng.

Looking at options history for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $308,990 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $753,057.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $60.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for XPeng's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of XPeng's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $168.0K 2.2K 217
XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $144.4K 622 162
XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $107.3K 217 557
XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $40.00 $79.9K 66 1.4K
XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $76.0K 690 209

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 12,231,620, the price of XPEV is down -7.86% at $38.52.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

