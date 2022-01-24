 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Is What Whales Are Betting On General Motors
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 2:33pm   Comments
Share:
This Is What Whales Are Betting On General Motors

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on General Motors (NYSE:GM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for General Motors.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $297,040, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $772,967.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $65.0 for General Motors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Motors's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Motors's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $52.50 $120.6K 280 275
GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $107.6K 6.7K 297
GM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $57.50 $100.6K 287 550
GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $50.00 $100.4K 286 329
GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $99.5K 2.0K 1.1K

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 23,732,842, the price of GM is down -3.51% at $51.41.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (GM)

Tesla's Gross Margin In Focus With Q4 Earnings As Investors Look For Apple-Like Growth Story: Munster
EV Week In Review: Tesla Slips Below $1K Ahead Of Earnings, Nio Begins Locking ET7 Orders, BYD Raises Prices And More
GM Invests $154M In Western New York Lockport Components Plant
TrueCar Founder's Latest EV-Focused Subscription Service Offers To Book A Tesla In 10 Minutes
GM Says It Has Started Making Cadillac Lyriq EV 9 Months Ahead Of Schedule, Set To Begin Deliveries Soon
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com