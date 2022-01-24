 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Meta Platforms
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 11:37am   Comments
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Meta Platforms

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) summing a total amount of $636,037.

At the same time, our algo caught 7 for a total amount of 493,341.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $290.0 to $310.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $290.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $310.00 $142.1K 4.4K 157
FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $300.00 $108.8K 8.3K 267
FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $290.00 $100.5K 2.0K 590
FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $290.00 $53.6K 2.0K 934
FB CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $300.00 $50.6K 273 105

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 11,392,516, the price of FB is down -2.71% at $294.94.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $395.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

