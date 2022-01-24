 Skip to main content

Looking At Advanced Micro Devices's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 10:05am   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $284,424 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $840,948.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $145.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 5547.9 with a total volume of 36,781.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $145.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $125.00 $334.1K 4.3K 3.3K
AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $120.00 $121.1K 3.0K 6.6K
AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $115.00 $113.4K 852 3.3K
AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $110.00 $91.6K 516 1.2K
AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $145.00 $91.4K 23.3K 2.2K

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 9,465,203, the price of AMD is down -4.14% at $113.89.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

  • Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $155
  • Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $130
  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $148.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

