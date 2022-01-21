 Skip to main content

Bilibili Whale Trades For January 21
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 3:33pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BILI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Bilibili.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $312,820, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $706,160.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $85.0 for Bilibili over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bilibili's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bilibili's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Bilibili Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $40.00 $367.2K 1.1K 733
BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $45.00 $234.0K 89 8
BILI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $45.00 $81.2K 2.3K 146
BILI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $45.00 $70.6K 2.3K 2
BILI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $20.00 $51.2K 0 491

Where Is Bilibili Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 5,534,268, the price of BILI is down -8.39% at $36.03.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Bilibili:

  • Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $45
  • Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $86

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

