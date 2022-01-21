Looking At Nikola's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nikola.

Looking at options history for Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $734,501 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $150,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $40.0 for Nikola over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nikola's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nikola's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Nikola Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $10.00 $285.3K 1.9K 741 NKLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $10.00 $98.8K 1.9K 1.0K NKLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $89.4K 15.1K 263 NKLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $8.00 $59.4K 406 0 NKLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $8.00 $54.1K 406 757

Where Is Nikola Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 24,600,191, the price of NKLA is down -6.51% at $7.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.