Block Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 10:41am   Comments
Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 13 options trades for Block (NYSE:SQ) summing a total amount of $766,808.

At the same time, our algo caught 4 for a total amount of 404,770.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $250.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $214.9K 936 108
SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $130.00 $186.1K 6.5K 1.0K
SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $125.00 $125.3K 239 347
SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $123.5K 2.5K 10
SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $27.50 $57.0K 22 1

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,447,389, the price of SQ is down -3.86% at $122.66.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

What The Experts Say On Block:

  • Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $225.
  • Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

