Electronic Arts Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 3:42pm   Comments
Electronic Arts Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Electronic Arts.

Looking at options history for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) we detected 42 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $715,985 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $1,613,536.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $150.0 for Electronic Arts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Electronic Arts's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Electronic Arts's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Electronic Arts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
EA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $145.00 $282.6K 202 1.5K
EA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $145.00 $152.4K 202 769
EA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $125.00 $114.9K 266 845
EA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $125.00 $86.3K 266 1.0K
EA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $125.00 $78.1K 266 1.3K

Where Is Electronic Arts Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,152,384, the price of EA is up 1.94% at $139.56.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Electronic Arts:

  • Atlantic Equities upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $160
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Electronic Arts, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

