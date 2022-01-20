 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pfizer
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 3:07pm   Comments
Share:
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pfizer

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) we detected 35 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $909,303 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,291,821.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $65.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $282.0K 13.6K 398
PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $232.5K 2.8K 16
PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $40.00 $165.0K 3.9K 750
PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $55.00 $97.4K 19.9K 1.0K
PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $91.0K 13.7K 0

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 21,328,698, the price of PFE is up 1.16% at $54.16.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

  • B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $70
  • Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (PFE)

Everest Boosts Covid Bet With New Licensing Deal Despite Crowded Field
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Sputnik V Associated With Higher Antibody Levels Against Omicron Than Pfizer, Study Shows: Reuters
Novavax Scores Approval From Australian Regulator For COVID-19 Vaccine
Booster Shots Might Not Be Enough to Beat Omicron, According to Some Nanotech Experts
Pfizer's COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Shows In-Vitro Efficacy Against Omicron Variant
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com