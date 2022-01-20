 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 2:04pm   Comments
What Are Whales Doing With Royal Caribbean Gr

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $196,183, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $797,195.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $100.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Royal Caribbean Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Royal Caribbean Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $75.00 $123.7K 12.5K 643
RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $75.00 $107.1K 12.5K 366
RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $75.00 $66.5K 12.5K 76
RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $75.00 $60.3K 12.5K 717
RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $51.4K 461 21

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,595,596, the price of RCL is up 2.98% at $84.06.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

