What Are Whales Doing With Caesars Entertainment

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CZR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Caesars Entertainment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $51,175, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $858,782.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $95.0 for Caesars Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Caesars Entertainment options trades today is 1503.0 with a total volume of 3,367.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Caesars Entertainment's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Caesars Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CZR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $12.50 $369.6K 65 55 CZR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $90.00 $195.0K 4.0K 524 CZR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $81.00 $95.8K 28 1.0K CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $95.00 $46.5K 4.7K 697 CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $80.00 $39.7K 296 136

Where Is Caesars Entertainment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,086,470, the price of CZR is up 4.1% at $80.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Caesars Entertainment:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $127.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

