 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Are Whales Doing With Caesars Entertainment
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 2:01pm   Comments
Share:
What Are Whales Doing With Caesars Entertainment

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CZR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Caesars Entertainment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $51,175, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $858,782.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $95.0 for Caesars Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Caesars Entertainment options trades today is 1503.0 with a total volume of 3,367.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Caesars Entertainment's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Caesars Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
CZR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $12.50 $369.6K 65 55
CZR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $90.00 $195.0K 4.0K 524
CZR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $81.00 $95.8K 28 1.0K
CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $95.00 $46.5K 4.7K 697
CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $80.00 $39.7K 296 136

Where Is Caesars Entertainment Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,086,470, the price of CZR is up 4.1% at $80.99.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Caesars Entertainment:

  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $127.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (CZR)

Analyst Ratings For Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment Enters Multi-Year Partnership With Michigan State University
EXCLUSIVE: Sizing Up New York Sports Betting Opportunity; Potential Winners And Why Heavy Launch Promotions Are Used
CFP National Championship Game, Alabama Vs. Georgia: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Betting Promotions And Prop Picks
Here's Why Mattress Mack Wagered $6M On Alabama To Win The CFP Championship
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com