10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $253.75 $27.6K 503 6.7K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $320.00 $65.5K 12.1K 2.3K INTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $75.00 $532.0K 3.3K 1.4K AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $140.00 $128.2K 23.1K 1.1K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $125.00 $44.0K 34.4K 559 XLNX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/28/22 $150.00 $179.5K 0 522 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/28/22 $149.00 $150.0K 21 500 LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $655.00 $33.9K 283 365 TSM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $150.00 $107.5K 5.2K 314 IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $16.00 $31.5K 1.1K 214

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $253.75 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 503 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.5K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 12109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 729 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 1400 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $532.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 3309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.2K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 23186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $4400.0 per contract. There were 34484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XLNX (NASDAQ:XLNX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $179.5K, with a price of $4380.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $149.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $655.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 365 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.5K, with a price of $1075.0 per contract. There were 5279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

