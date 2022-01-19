 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AFRM
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 2:13pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Affirm Holdings.

Looking at options history for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $215,490 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $447,231.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $115.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $60.00 $186.8K 653 788
AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $55.00 $57.5K 236 131
AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $55.00 $57.5K 236 81
AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $70.00 $52.8K 878 105
AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $43.8K 1.5K 11

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 5,962,374, the price of AFRM is up 2.38% at $65.71.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

