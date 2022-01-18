 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Is What Whales Are Betting On BioNTech
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 1:02pm   Comments
Share:
This Is What Whales Are Betting On BioNTech

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on BioNTech.

Looking at options history for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $859,002 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $83,460.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $400.0 for BioNTech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BioNTech's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BioNTech's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

BioNTech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BNTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $195.00 $224.2K 307 103
BNTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $350.00 $178.0K 115 12
BNTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $195.00 $110.3K 307 103
BNTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $180.00 $79.2K 1.6K 232
BNTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $50.0K 67 10

Where Is BioNTech Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,673,470, the price of BNTX is down -12.73% at $171.05.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On BioNTech:

  • HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on BioNTech, which currently sits at a price target of $366.
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on BioNTech, which currently sits at a price target of $284.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (BNTX)

Why Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech And Novavax Shares Are Falling Today
Where BioNTech Stands With Analysts
4 Shots Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Not Enough To Prevent Omicron Infection, Say Israeli Researchers
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Federal Health Officials Say Omicron-Targeted Shots May Not Be Necessary: WSJ
Why Moderna, Novavax And Other Vaccine Stocks Are Extending Losses Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com