General Motors Whale Trades Spotted

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 10 options trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) summing a total amount of $637,639.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 120,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $70.0 for General Motors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for General Motors options trades today is 9660.5 with a total volume of 24,023.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for General Motors's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $62.50 $177.9K 5.7K 3.7K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $62.50 $110.5K 5.7K 5.7K GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/04/22 $65.00 $67.0K 559 300 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $62.50 $62.2K 5.7K 886 GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $65.00 $53.6K 559 300

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,227,287, the price of GM is down -3.39% at $59.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.