Palantir Technologies Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 10:05am   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 68% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,427,230 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $53,274.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $19.00 $199.0K 30.0K 4.7K
PLTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $19.00 $147.6K 30.0K 7.6K
PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $19.00 $132.4K 30.0K 4.7K
PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $19.00 $130.9K 30.0K 3.7K
PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $19.00 $124.8K 30.0K 8.5K

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 8,038,714, the price of PLTR is down -2.75% at $15.57.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

