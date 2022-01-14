Wells Fargo Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WFC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Wells Fargo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,812, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $636,008..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.5 to $60.0 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale activity within a strike price range from $32.5 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $32.50 $145.5K 20.2K 639 WFC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $47.50 $88.3K 9.6K 337 WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $47.50 $74.7K 9.6K 229 WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $56.5K 54.0K 7.2K WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $47.50 $50.2K 28.4K 359

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 40,596,487, the price of WFC is up 2.29% at $57.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Wells Fargo:

Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $64

Barclays upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $62

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $57.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

