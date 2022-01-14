What Are Whales Doing With Advanced Micro Devices

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $564,217 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $598,902.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $152.5 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $152.5 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $138.00 $125.9K 3.3K 832 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $130.00 $105.6K 271 244 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $134.00 $77.0K 2.1K 476 AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $134.00 $73.0K 1.7K 1.5K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $130.00 $62.5K 271 291

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 47,023,414, the price of AMD is up 1.31% at $134.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $155

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $148.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

