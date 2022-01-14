Roku Whale Trades For January 14

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $359,572 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $341,536.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $200.0 for Roku over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roku's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roku's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Roku Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $165.00 $120.2K 1.7K 533 ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $97.8K 54 37 ROKU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $170.00 $87.4K 390 52 ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $64.7K 231 37 ROKU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $200.00 $55.2K 737 167

Where Is Roku Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,685,453, the price of ROKU is down -2.15% at $164.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Roku:

Atlantic Equities downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $136

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

