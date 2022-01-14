 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 11:46am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) we detected 315 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 148 are puts, for a total amount of $9,250,546 and 167, calls, for a total amount of $11,119,673.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $900.0 to $1270.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale activity within a strike price range from $900.0 to $1270.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $1000.00 $146.0K 23.7K 1.3K
TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $1050.00 $143.4K 3.6K 701
TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $1000.00 $120.1K 23.7K 1.2K
TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $1000.00 $106.1K 35.9K 8.7K
TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $1040.00 $104.4K 2.5K 4.0K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 9,748,998, the price of TSLA is up 0.19% at $1033.55.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Robinhood Made $51M From Crypto Trades Last Quarter, Sees 'No Reason' To Invest Company Cash In Sector
Cboe Teases Launch of Some of the Market's Most Affordable Options Contracts
Year of the Dog(e)? The Cryptocurrency Market of 2021
Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Up Today?
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of JPMorgan, Citigroup Earnings
Cathie Wood Sells Another $90M In Tesla And Loads Up On The Dip In This Tech Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com