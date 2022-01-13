 Skip to main content

Halliburton Whale Trades For January 13
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 1:33pm   Comments
Halliburton Whale Trades For January 13

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Halliburton.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $106,057, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $428,468.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $30.0 for Halliburton over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Halliburton's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Halliburton's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Halliburton Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
HAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $27.00 $69.3K 2.0K 809
HAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $28.00 $46.8K 511 422
HAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $27.00 $44.5K 2.0K 809
HAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $26.00 $44.1K 551 1.1K
HAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $27.00 $41.8K 2.0K 1.1K

Where Is Halliburton Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 7,116,551, the price of HAL is up 2.04% at $28.0.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On Halliburton:

  • JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $32
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $30

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

