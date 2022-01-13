 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Affirm Holdings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 12:00pm   Comments
What Are Whales Doing With Affirm Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $382,803, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $181,360.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $85.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $75.00 $123.2K 2.6K 427
AFRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $75.00 $88.3K 921 2.3K
AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $59.0K 784 642
AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $52.6K 190 18
AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $75.00 $45.6K 2.6K 484

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,147,390, the price of AFRM is down -5.04% at $74.82.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

