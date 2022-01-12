Check Out What Whales Are Doing With General Motors

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on General Motors.

Looking at options history for General Motors (NYSE:GM) we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $416,318 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $877,819.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $90.0 for General Motors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for General Motors options trades today is 4295.08 with a total volume of 7,890.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for General Motors's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $59.00 $235.5K 1.1K 796 GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $35.00 $207.2K 126 80 GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $65.00 $180.9K 278 1.1K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $129.8K 295 100 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $65.00 $101.0K 11.1K 2.2K

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,071,836, the price of GM is down -0.67% at $61.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On General Motors:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $74.

Daiwa Capital downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $65

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

