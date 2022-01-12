 Skip to main content

Looking At Roblox's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 5:33pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $53,570 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $440,521.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $125.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $75.5K 407 20
RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $90.00 $47.3K 955 69
RBLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $80.00 $46.4K 2.3K 55
RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $44.5K 2.3K 274
RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $89.00 $39.5K 39 41

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 13,406,799, the price of RBLX is up 0.25% at $89.27.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

  • Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $136

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

