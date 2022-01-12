BHP Group Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on BHP Group.

Looking at options history for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,251,430 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $394,795.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $100.0 for BHP Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BHP Group options trades today is 1629.17 with a total volume of 9,768.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BHP Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

BHP Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BHP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $100.00 $687.5K 1.5K 300 BHP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $80.00 $347.5K 1.6K 250 BHP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $119.6K 1.3K 468 BHP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $67.50 $87.5K 758 504 BHP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $65.00 $82.8K 905 404

Where Is BHP Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,793,472, the price of BHP is up 2.93% at $66.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

