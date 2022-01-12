 Skip to main content

XPeng Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 10:36am   Comments
XPeng Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XPEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for XPeng.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $253,155, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $381,093.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $50.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for XPeng's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of XPeng's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $41.00 $124.4K 853 803
XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $100.3K 0 350
XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $95.1K 7.7K 1.0K
XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $75.1K 11.2K 232
XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $45.00 $61.0K 752 229

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,375,840, the price of XPEV is up 3.82% at $47.51.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

