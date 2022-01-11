 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking At Cisco Systems's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
Looking At Cisco Systems's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cisco Systems.

Looking at options history for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $291,962 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $3,806,103.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $85.0 for Cisco Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cisco Systems options trades today is 3247.27 with a total volume of 244,591.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cisco Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $65.00 $2.7M 9.0K 20.0K
CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $65.00 $178.5K 9.0K 25.5K
CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $65.00 $147.3K 9.0K 23.3K
CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $65.00 $132.7K 9.0K 21.3K
CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $121.5K 9.9K 978

Where Is Cisco Systems Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 8,768,664, the price of CSCO is up 0.78% at $62.3.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Cisco Systems:

  • Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $65.
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $61.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (CSCO)

Why Tony Zhang Says Cisco's Stock May Be Ready To Break Out
Cyberattacks Rising Around the World: Are you Protected?
What Are Whales Doing With Cisco Systems
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Amazon Collaborates With Lockheed Martin, Cisco
Cyberattacks Reported To Cost the World $10 Trillion Annually by 2025 — This Company Says its Unikernel-Based Technology Is A Possible Solution
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com