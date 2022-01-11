Looking At Cisco Systems's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cisco Systems.

Looking at options history for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $291,962 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $3,806,103.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $85.0 for Cisco Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cisco Systems options trades today is 3247.27 with a total volume of 244,591.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cisco Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $65.00 $2.7M 9.0K 20.0K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $65.00 $178.5K 9.0K 25.5K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $65.00 $147.3K 9.0K 23.3K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $65.00 $132.7K 9.0K 21.3K CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $121.5K 9.9K 978

Where Is Cisco Systems Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,768,664, the price of CSCO is up 0.78% at $62.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Cisco Systems:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $61.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.