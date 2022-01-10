 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ROKU
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 4:31pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) we detected 88 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 62 are puts, for a total amount of $4,295,701 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,228,388.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $520.0 for Roku over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roku's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roku's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $520.0 in the last 30 days.

Roku Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $440.00 $416.7K 27 21
ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $200.00 $266.3K 3.0K 109
ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $260.00 $167.2K 42 69
ROKU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $400.00 $153.0K 341 47
ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/14/22 $170.00 $149.4K 5.4K 16.6K

Where Is Roku Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 5,666,809, the price of ROKU is up 1.41% at $182.96.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

What The Experts Say On Roku:

  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $190.
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $136
  • JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $315.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

