This Is What Whales Are Betting On Nike

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nike.

Looking at options history for Nike (NYSE:NKE) we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 88% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $708,537 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $137,195.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $220.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nike options trades today is 1727.5 with a total volume of 2,926.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nike's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $128.8K 2.1K 205 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $149.00 $93.9K 110 389 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $140.00 $82.5K 124 100 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $71.8K 668 137 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $58.8K 9.1K 262

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,069,431, the price of NKE is down -5.03% at $149.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On Nike:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $206.

HSBC downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $182

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $190

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

