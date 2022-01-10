Crocs Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Crocs.

Looking at options history for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $276,722 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $58,800.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $140.0 for Crocs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Crocs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Crocs's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Crocs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CROX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $110.00 $46.5K 2.7K 320 CROX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $115.00 $40.9K 1.8K 448 CROX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $115.00 $39.3K 1.8K 184 CROX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $110.00 $33.8K 2.7K 498 CROX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $120.00 $32.5K 1.4K 51

Where Is Crocs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,053,736, the price of CROX is down -5.4% at $118.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.