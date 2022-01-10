 Skip to main content

9 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 12:36pm   Comments
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/14/22 $170.00 $34.5K 5.4K 10.0K
CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $52.50 $50.0K 14.7K 1.1K
BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $28.5K 1.4K 284
PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $32.50 $28.1K 267 278
FB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $140.00 $56.9K 292 96
SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $160.00 $48.0K 16 68
GOOGL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $2690.00 $25.5K 179 66
NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $510.00 $58.8K 268 37
GOOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $2740.00 $33.7K 16 23

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $384.0 per contract. There were 5478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 329 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 14787 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 375 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $1900.0 per contract. There were 1487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 739 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.9K, with a price of $18975.0 per contract. There were 292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $2690.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $5100.0 per contract. There were 179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $510.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $2680.0 per contract. There were 268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 2 contract(s) at a $2740.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $16877.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-AUOAOptions

