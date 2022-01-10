 Skip to main content

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lucid Gr
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 12:05pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lucid Gr.

Looking at options history for Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $196,556 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $604,020.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $39.0 to $45.0 for Lucid Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lucid Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lucid Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $39.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Lucid Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $245.7K 16.4K 3.4K
LCID CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/14/22 $41.00 $173.5K 3.0K 1.8K
LCID PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $43.00 $50.2K 0 1.0K
LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $43.00 $43.2K 0 745
LCID CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/14/22 $42.00 $40.0K 6.2K 5.7K

Where Is Lucid Gr Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 25,385,869, the price of LCID is up 2.07% at $42.85.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

 

