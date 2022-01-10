 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking At Costco Wholesale's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 10:55am   Comments
Share:
Looking At Costco Wholesale's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $729,239 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $304,517.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $660.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $660.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
COST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $540.00 $110.0K 764 55
COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $91.3K 268 5
COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $520.00 $73.6K 30 536
COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $505.00 $55.0K 93 525
COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $530.00 $46.2K 333 26

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,160,878, the price of COST is down -4.63% at $511.38.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale:

  • R5 Capital downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $561

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (COST)

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Costco Wholesale
(COST) - Analyzing Costco Wholesale Corporation's Short Interest
A Light First Week of 2022
Read What Telsey Advisory Analysts Think Of Costco's December Sales
CNBC's Final Trades: Nvidia, Costco Wholesale, Macy's And More
Alibaba's Grocery Retail Chain To Add 3 Membership Stores Shortly: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com