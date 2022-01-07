Palo Alto Networks Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PANW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Palo Alto Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $43,400, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $2,515,754..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $480.0 to $500.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palo Alto Networks options trades today is 2340.5 with a total volume of 13,054.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palo Alto Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $480.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $480.00 $508.1K 2.6K 2.6K PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $480.00 $425.6K 2.6K 1.2K PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $480.00 $306.5K 2.6K 809 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $480.00 $304.9K 2.6K 1.9K PANW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $480.00 $243.0K 2.6K 1.6K

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,786,725, the price of PANW is down -1.49% at $524.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $700

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

