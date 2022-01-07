Walt Disney Whale Trades For January 07

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $399,563, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $841,162.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $175.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale activity within a strike price range from $145.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $165.00 $190.9K 4.4K 176 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $155.00 $171.9K 1.3K 260 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $165.00 $138.0K 308 250 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $165.00 $117.3K 5.5K 207 DIS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $160.00 $115.8K 27.7K 3.3K

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,946,989, the price of DIS is up 0.99% at $158.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

