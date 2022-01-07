 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Uber Technologies
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 2:34pm   Comments
Share:
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Uber Technologies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $146,211, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $854,086.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $18.0 to $50.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $18.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $382.5K 2.7K 452
UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $18.00 $128.7K 821 55
UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $40.00 $122.4K 67.0K 6.7K
UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $114.6K 47.7K 1.8K
UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $32.00 $70.0K 33.2K 96

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 16,539,562, the price of UBER is down -0.92% at $41.65.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

  • JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $68.
  • Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (UBER)

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Uber Technologies
Looking Into Uber Technologies Inc's Recent Short Interest
Exploding Growth: Autonomous Delivery Market Set to Take Off
Uber Eats Will No Longer Deliver for Brazilian Restaurants
This Company Is On a Mission to Level the Playing Field for Retail Investors
Looking At Uber Technologies's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com