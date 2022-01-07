Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Morgan Stanley

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Morgan Stanley.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $132,729, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $473,452.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $110.0 for Morgan Stanley over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Morgan Stanley's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Morgan Stanley's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $105.00 $217.5K 8.8K 521 MS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $110.00 $98.0K 7.0K 203 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $65.8K 3.7K 60 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $40.7K 13.4K 132 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $36.8K 9.0K 72

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,102,080, the price of MS is up 0.62% at $104.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Morgan Stanley:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Morgan Stanley, which currently sits at a price target of $123.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Morgan Stanley, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.