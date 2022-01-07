10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/14/22 $48.00 $37.0K 12.2K 18.1K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $65.00 $191.6K 22.7K 6.9K JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $30.8K 5.2K 543 AFL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $65.2K 5.0K 406 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $140.00 $285.6K 1.4K 400 VIRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $30.00 $33.1K 326 359 PNC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $354.7K 1.4K 218 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $27.9K 829 120 COF PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $144.40 $43.6K 1.1K 118 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $397.50 $25.3K 181 45

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 14, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 12212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 599 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $191.6K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 22791 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6925 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 378 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $1540.0 per contract. There were 5284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFL (NYSE:AFL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 251 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.2K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 5012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX (NYSE:BX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 525 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 280 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $285.6K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 1412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIRT (NASDAQ:VIRT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 281 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 359 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PNC (NYSE:PNC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 378 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $354.7K, with a price of $3620.0 per contract. There were 1411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 742 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $5590.0 per contract. There were 829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COF (NYSE:COF), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $144.40 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 1133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $397.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

