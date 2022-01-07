10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $175.00 $98.4K 66.3K 10.3K LVOX CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $5.00 $170.0K 2.0K 2.0K PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $480.00 $230.5K 2.6K 969 XLNX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $175.00 $76.1K 45 793 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $43.0K 1.0K 636 ADBE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $510.00 $70.0K 1.2K 473 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $275.00 $25.9K 140 434 ZEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $115.00 $36.5K 11.6K 321 TWLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $230.00 $76.3K 6.3K 292 GDS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $37.5K 1.2K 155

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 426 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.4K, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 66315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVOX (NASDAQ:LVOX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 133 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $170.0K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 2070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW (NASDAQ:PANW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $230.5K, with a price of $5590.0 per contract. There were 2656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 969 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XLNX (NASDAQ:XLNX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.1K, with a price of $1015.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 793 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 378 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $2050.0 per contract. There were 1018 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $510.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $2187.0 per contract. There were 1245 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 189 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $3710.0 per contract. There were 140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZEN (NYSE:ZEN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 11669 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO (NYSE:TWLO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 109 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.3K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 6371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GDS (NASDAQ:GDS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 1241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

