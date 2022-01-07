 Skip to main content

Looking At Shopify's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 11:31am   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Shopify.

Looking at options history for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $854,179 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $154,790.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $395.0 to $1490.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale activity within a strike price range from $395.0 to $1490.0 in the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SHOP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/07/22 $1220.00 $288.7K 223 92
SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $1020.00 $173.2K 21 16
SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $395.00 $74.2K 5 2
SHOP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $1280.00 $68.2K 197 12
SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $600.00 $55.0K 155 1

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 545,655, the price of SHOP is down -3.04% at $1133.41.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

