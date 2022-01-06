Robinhood Markets Whale Trades For January 06

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $2,250,474 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $661,449.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $80.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $396.0K 4.7K 209 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $35.00 $396.0K 2.5K 200 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $290.0K 51 696 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $284.7K 51 766 HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $185.8K 112 1.1K

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 49,826,587, the price of HOOD is down -2.5% at $15.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Robinhood Markets:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $31.

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $22

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $17.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

