Looking At Nikola's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 3:33pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nikola.

Looking at options history for Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $462,804 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $128,536.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $65.0 for Nikola over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nikola's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nikola's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Nikola Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NKLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $90.3K 59 50
NKLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $81.3K 59 18
NKLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $72.3K 59 50
NKLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $65.00 $60.2K 173 16
NKLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $10.00 $51.3K 2.5K 401

Where Is Nikola Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 23,582,857, the price of NKLA is up 3.54% at $10.23.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

