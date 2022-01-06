 Skip to main content

Block Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 10:17am   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Block (NYSE:SQ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Block.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 68%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $2,467,132, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $414,093.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $270.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Block options trades today is 1889.53 with a total volume of 1,799.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Block's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $250.00 $1.0M 583 100
SQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $270.00 $485.4K 422 38
SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $317.6K 35 45
SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $162.0K 6.0K 284
SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $220.00 $156.6K 2.0K 21

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,094,457, the price of SQ is down -0.59% at $142.65.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Block:

  • Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $285.
  • Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

